Chiapas.- This Thursday, February 2, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 20 to 32 degrees Celsius will be developing with clear skies and a low probability of rain.

According to the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service for this Thursday in Chiapas, showers are expected, which will also be occurring in neighboring states such as Veracruz and Puebla.

On the other hand, the environment will prevail from cold to very cold in the Mesa del Norte, Mesa Central, eastern and central Mexico, the icy one in the northwest of the country and the fog banks in the northeast, east and southeast of Mexico.

The minimum temperatures will oscillate between -15 and -10 degrees Celsius with frosts in mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua and Sonora; from -10 to -5 degrees Celsius and frosts in the mountains of Coahuila, Durango, the State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Puebla, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

As well as -5 to 0 degrees Celsius with frost in high places in Hidalgo, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala and Sinaloa, and between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius with the possibility of frost in the mountains of Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Querétaro and San Luis Potosí.