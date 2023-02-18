Chiapas.- This Saturday, February 18, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 19 to 29 degrees Celsius will be presenting with cloudy activity and probability of rain according to the weather forecast.

According to the National Meteorological Service, for this Saturday in Chiapas very strong punctual rains are expected with accumulated from 150 to 250 millimeters.

It is also expected that these rains are occurring in locations such as Tabasco, Veracruz and with less intensity in Chihuahua, Quintana Roo, Sonora and Yucatán.

On the other hand, minimum temperatures of -15 to -10 degrees Celsius with frosts are expected in the mountains of Chihuahua; from -10 to -5 degrees Celsius and frosts in the mountains of Baja California, Durango, Sonora and Zacatecas.

As well as from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius with frost in mountainous areas of Aguascalientes, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala and Veracruz, and from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius and possible frosts in mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Mexico City, Morelos, Oaxaca, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas.