Chiapas.- This Wednesday, February 15, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures between 20 and 34 degrees Celsius will be present with clear skies.

According to the National Meteorological Service, for this Wednesday it is expected that isolated rains of 0.1 to 5 millimeters are being recorded in Chiapas.

On the other hand, this day the probability of sleet-snow falling in the mountains of Chihuahua and Sonora will continue. During the morning, minimum temperatures of -15 to -10 degrees Celsius could be recorded with frost in the mountains of Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora; from -10 to -5 degrees with frost in the mountains of Baja California and Zacatecas.

As well as -5 to 0 degrees Celsius and frost in high areas of Aguascalientes, Coahuila, the State of Mexico and Jalisco, and from 0 to 5 degrees with possible frost in elevated regions of Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala, Sinaloa and Veracruz.

The low temperatures could cause the formation of ice sheets on the asphalt layer in the north of the country and dense banks of fog in road sections of the mentioned region, for which extreme precautions are recommended.

There will be wind with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua, gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust storms in Coahuila, Durango and Sonora, gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in the Gulf of California, and dust storms in Aguascalientes , Baja California, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.