Chiapas.- This Tuesday in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 20 to 33 degrees Celsius will be presenting with clear skies and low probability of rain.

However, according to the weather forecast for the National Metereological Service For this Tuesday in Chiapas, isolated rains with possible electric shocks are expected.

On the other hand, the fall of sleet or snow is expected in the mountains of Baja California and Sonora, extending towards Chihuahua, during the early hours of Wednesday.

There will be minimum temperatures of -15 to -10 degrees Celsius with frost in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango; from -10 to -5 to 0 degrees and frosts in high places in Baja California and Sonora; from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius with frost in mountainous areas of Coahuila, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.

As well as 0 to 5 degrees Celsius and possible frosts in the mountains of Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala and Veracruz.

The low temperatures could generate layers of ice on the asphalt layer and dense banks of fog in road sections of the region, so extreme precautions are recommended.