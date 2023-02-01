Chiapas.- This Wednesday, February 1, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 19 to 32 degrees Celsius are expected with clear skies and low probability of rain according to the weather forecast.

According to the National Meteorological Service for this Wednesday, showers are expected in Chiapas, leaving significant accumulations in some regions of the entity.

Likewise, it is expected that this day there will be possible frosts in high places in Chiapas, where temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees are expected.

On the other hand, the environment is expected to be very cold to icy, with a probability of sleet or snow falling, in the mountains of Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Sonora and northeastern Sinaloa.

For the first hours of tomorrow, Wednesday, minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius and frosts are forecast in mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora; from -5 to 0 degrees and frosts in mountainous areas of Coahuila, State of Mexico, Puebla, Sinaloa, Veracruz and Zacatecas, as well as from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with possible frosts in high places in Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Ciudad from Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Tlaxcala.

There will be wind with gusts of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour (km/h) and dust storms in Chihuahua, Durango and Zacatecas, gusts of 50 to 70 km/h, also with dust storms, in Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí, and wind with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h in Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Yucatán, as well as in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

It may interest you:

As for the rains, strong ones are expected in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango and Sinaloa; intervals of showers in Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Hidalgo, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Veracruz, as well as isolated rains in Baja California, Campeche, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, and Yucatán. Heavy rains could generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause landslides and flooding in lower parts.