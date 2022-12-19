Chiapas.- This Monday, December 19, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 21 to 29 degrees Celsius will be presenting with a high probability of rain, according to the weather forecast.

According to National Metereological Service (SMN), for the state of Chiapas, heavy rains are forecast during the early morning, which are expected to develop particularly in the Jungle and Border regions.

Likewise, it is expected that these will be accompanied by fog banks and strong winds of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour.

On the other hand, the frontal system No. 17 extends with stationary characteristics over the center and south of the Gulf of Mexico and in interaction with a low pressure channel over the southeast of the national territory, will generate intense punctual rains in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco and heavy rains in Puebla and the Yucatan Peninsula.

In addition, the associated cold air mass will maintain a “North” event with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the coast of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, the Isthmus and the Gulf of Tehuantepec, as well as a cold environment with frosts in the mountains of the mentioned regions. .

Likewise, a cold to very cold environment will remain in the states of the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central, with fog banks in the Sierra Madre Oriental and states of the Mexican southeast.