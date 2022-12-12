Chiapas.- This Monday, December 12, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 19 to 31 degrees Celsius will be presenting with cloudy activity and low probability of rain.

In accordance with Chiapas Civil ProtectionIn a large part of the entity, sunny to partly cloudy weather will be presenting, with a very low probability of rain.

In this sense, it is expected that the regions from Villa Zoque to Soconusco will present a sunny day, while from the North region to Sierra Mariscal and the jungle, a partially cloudy climate will be present.

On the other hand, low pressure channels over the northeast, southeast and the entry of moisture from the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, will cause isolated rains in areas of Chiapas, Campeche, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatan, the rainfall could be accompanied by electrical discharges and gusts of wind.