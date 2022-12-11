Chiapas.- This Sunday in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 19 to 30 degrees Celsius are forecast with clear skies and zero probability of precipitation.

According to National Metereological Service For the first hours of this Sunday drizzle is expected in various municipalities of Chiapas.

It is expected that the regions that will present some minimal rains are; Motozintlá, Mazapa de Madero, El Porvenir, Bejucal de Ocampo, Tapachula, Cacahoatán and the Selva region.

On the other hand, low pressure channels in the center and southeast of the country, coupled with the inflow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause showers (from 5.1 to 25 mm) in areas of Campeche, Chiapas, Jalisco, Oaxaca , Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatan.

It may interest you:

For Sunday afternoon, the entry of a new cold front to the northwest of the Mexican Republic is forecast, which will cause some rainfall in northern Mexico, as well as showers in areas of Campeche, Chiapas, Coahuila, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Sonora, Veracruz and Yucatán, and isolated rains in Baja California Sur, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Tabasco and Tamaulipas.