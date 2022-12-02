Chiapas.- This weekend in the municipality of palenqueIn Chiapas, temperatures between 20 and 28 degrees Celsius will be developing with a probability of rain according to the weather forecast.

The National Metereological Service (SMN), reported that for this Friday, December 2 in the state of Chiapas, heavy punctual rains with electric shocks are expected.

It is expected that these precipitations will be recorded particularly in Catazajá, La Libertad, Palenque, Salto de Agua, Amatán, Pichucalco and the surrounding areas.

Likewise, it is expected that along with these rains in Chiapas there will also be gusts of wind of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

On the other hand, this Friday the maximum values ​​of temperatures are expected to be between 30 and 35 degrees in Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán.

It may interest you:

Additionally, very heavy occasional rains are expected in Chiapas and Tabasco, strong in Campeche, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo and Veracruz, intervals of showers in Colima, Jalisco, Michoacán, Puebla and Yucatán, and isolated rains in the State of Mexico and Guerrero. With the rains, electric shocks could be registered.