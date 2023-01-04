Chiapas.- This Wednesday in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 21 to 32 degrees Celsius are expected with clear skies and a low probability of rain.

In general, the National Meteorological Service reported that heavy rains are expected for this Wednesday in some regions of Chiapas.

It is expected that these precipitations leave accumulated in 25 to 50 millimeters on average.

Likewise, it is expected that these rains will also occur in some regions of Oaxaca, Tabasco and Veracruz; showers in Puebla, and isolated rains in Baja California, Campeche, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Morelos, Quintana Roo, Tlaxcala and Yucatán.

A North event is forecast with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h on the coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, a condition that will extend at night towards the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

It may interest you:

The rains and winds will be generated by the Cold Front Number 21 that will extend from the northeast of the Gulf of Mexico to the south of Veracruz, it will acquire stationary characteristics during the afternoon, while it will interact with a low pressure channel.