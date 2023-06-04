For this Sunday it is expected that the third heat wave in various parts of the country,with temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees in 16 entities of the country.

This situation is caused by an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere, which will result in maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius in Baja California, Campeche, Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatan.

In addition, maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are forecast in Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, the southwest of the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, the southwest of Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas, and of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Querétaro and Tlaxcala.

At these high temperatures, it is important that the population take precautions. It is recommended to avoid exposing yourself to the sun for prolonged periods, stay adequately hydrated, pay special attention to chronically ill people, children and the elderly, as well as follow the indications of the health sector and Civil Protection.

Rain and wind

Regarding the rains, different intensities are forecast in different regions of the country.

Intense rains are expected in Chiapas, Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz; very heavy rains in areas of Hidalgo; heavy rains in towns of Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas; intervals of showers in Mexico City, Coahuila, the State of Mexico, Morelos, Nuevo León, Tabasco and Tlaxcala, and isolated rains in Campeche, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Michoacán, Quintana Roo, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

It is important to mention that these rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall.

Likewise, winds with gusts of 60 to 80 kilometers per hour and dust storms are expected in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango.as well as gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tamaulipas , Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

These weather conditions, both rain and wind, are caused by two low pressure channels.

The first channel is located over the southeast of the country, in interaction with the divergence in height and the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. The second channel extends from the Mesa del Norte to the Mesa Central, in combination with the subtropical jet stream.

In the Valley of Mexico, a sky with scattered clouds and a temperate environment is expected in the morning. Towards the afternoon, the sky will be partly cloudy and the atmosphere will be hot.

There is the possibility of electric shocks and hail, in addition to northwesterly winds of 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts of up to 55 km/h.

In Mexico City, a maximum temperature of 29 to 31 degrees Celsius is expected, while in Toluca, State of Mexico, the maximum temperature will be 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.