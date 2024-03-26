The forecast of climate for today in Mexicoissued by the National Water Commission (WITH WATER), highlights a combination of weather events. He cold front No. 42 will influence the Gulf of Mexico and the east of the country, generating showers and electric shocks in the Yucatán Peninsula, with possible hail and rains isolated in Veracruz.

In northern Mexico, the eighth winter storm will cause showers and potential snowfall in Sonora and Chihuahua, along with strong winds in the region.

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C are expected with frost in the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango, remember that freezing temperatures could freeze the asphalt layer.

Today's weather forecast in Mexico

– Rain: Intervals of showers in Sonora, Chihuahua, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, with isolated rains in Baja California and Veracruz.

– Minimum temperatures: Some areas will register minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C in the mountains of Baja California Sur, Nayarit, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

– Intense winds: Strong to intense winds are expected, which could cause trees and billboards to fall, especially in Chihuahua and Durango.

Today's climate according to CONAGUA

Today it will be very hot with extreme maximum temperatures

He heat will be a constant in much of the country, with maximum temperatures that could reach up to 45°C in states such as Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, according to the forecast of WITH WATER.

In other regions, maximums of between 35°C and 40°C are expected, including Jalisco, Colima State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest) and Veracruz (south).

And temperatures between 30 to 35 °C in Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas (south), Guanajuato, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

Remember to stay informed through DEBATE of any major weather changes during the day, take the necessary precautions to stay safe from the elements.