This Saturday, a low pressure channel in the interior of the Mexican Republic will be found interacting with the subtropical jet streamcausing diverse climatic conditions in different regions of the country.

As the day progresses, a hot to very hot environment will be maintained in the Yucatan Peninsula, the Mexican Pacific coast and the east and southeast of the country.

The forecast maximum temperatures range between 40 and 45 degrees in places like Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Sinaloa and Sonora.

Likewise, temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees are expected in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatán, while in Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Nuevo León , Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas and in the southwest of the Mexico state and from Puebla, temperatures will oscillate between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Various atmospheric phenomena will be at stake in this climate scenario. The dry line, low pressure channels, atmospheric instability, and moisture flow will interact with the subtropical jet stream, generating different types of precipitation.

Heavy rains are forecast in Chihuahua. In addition, very heavy rains are expected in Mexico City, Coahuila, the State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

In other regions of the country, heavy rains are expected in Durango, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Oaxaca, Querétaro and Tlaxcala, and showers in Aguascalientes, Chiapas, Quintana Roo, Veracruz. Isolated rains will also be registered in Campeche, Colima, Tabasco and Yucatán.

In addition to the rains, strong winds are expected in some areas. Wind gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour are forecast, with favorable conditions for the formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Chihuahua and Coahuila.

Likewise, gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected, with possible dust storms in Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas and in the region of the Isthmus in Oaxaca.

punctual rains

The combination of factors, along with the moisture input from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexicoas well as the presence of instability in high levels of the atmosphere, will give rise to a series of meteorological events.

One of the main effects of this situation will be the occurrence of punctual intense rains in the state of Chihuahuawhere a higher concentration of precipitation is expected.

Likewise, heavy to very heavy rains are forecast in areas of the north, northeast, center, west and south of the country, including the Valley of Mexico. These rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and the possibility of hail fall. It is important to take into account that these rainy episodes could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as generate landslides and floods in some areas.

Whirlwinds or tornadoes

In addition, there is a probability of the formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in storm areas located in Chihuahua and Coahuila. On the other hand, the presence of a second low pressure channel is expected over the Yucatan Peninsula, which, in combination with the entry of humidity from the Caribbean Sea, will give rise to rains and showers in the said peninsula and in the southeast of Mexico.

On the other hand, the Climatic conditions will continue to be hot to very hot in the entities located on the Mexican Pacific coastas well as in the eastern, southeastern and Yucatan Peninsula regions.

It is important that the population be alert to these adverse weather conditions and take the necessary precautions to guarantee their safety.