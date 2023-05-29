Today, Mexico is under the influence of various atmospheric conditions that bring about significant changes in the climate. A dry line located over the north of the country is interacting with a low pressure channel extended over the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central, while adding moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

In addition, a second low pressure channel is located over the Yucatan Peninsula. These atmospheric interactions will give rise to diverse climatic conditions in different regions of Mexico.

As a result of this combination of factors, Very strong rains are expected in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Chiapas. In San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Yucatán there will also be heavy rains. For its part, isolated rains with showers are expected in various parts of the country, including areas in the north, west, south and southeast of Mexico, as well as in the Yucatan Peninsula.

The hot to very hot climate will persist in the entities of the Mexican Pacific coast, the east and southeast of the national territory, as well as in the Yucatan Peninsula. In some areas of Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, temperatures could exceed 40 °C.

Weather in Mexico for this Monday, May 29, 2023

The rain forecast for today, May 29, 2023, is as follows: heavy rains with very heavy punctual precipitations are expected in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Chiapas. Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains are also expected in San Luis Potosí, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Morelos, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Yucatán.

In addition, intervals of less intense showers are expected in Coahuila, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Guerrero, Michoacán, Campeche and Quintana Roo. Finally, isolated low intensity rains are forecast in Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Colima and Tabasco.

It is recommended that the population take preventive measures to face these adverse weather conditions. It is important avoid prolonged exposure to solar radiation, stay adequately hydrated and pay special attention to chronically ill people, children and older adults.

Likewise, it is urged to follow the indications issued by the health and Civil Protection authorities, who will provide additional guidance and recommendations to guarantee the safety of the population.

In addition to the rains and high temperatures, winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h are expected and possible dust storms in areas such as Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today May 29, 2023: