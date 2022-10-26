Guadalajara Jalisco.- The weather forecast for today in Jalisco it is forecast with cold dawn, morning and night while there will be cloudy skies with no chance of rain during the day.

The weather will continue to be partly cloudy, however, there is no chance of rain in the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara according to information from the National Water Commission (WITH WATER).

regional forecast

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

A cold sunrise is expected, in the morning sun and some clouds, towards the sunny afternoon in the municipalities of the AMG according to information from the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (IAM) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

Maximum temperature of 29 to 30°C with a minimum of 13 to 16°C

South Coast Area: Autlán de Navarro

On the southern coast of the state of Jalisco, a day with scattered clouds and sun with occasional gusts of wind is expected in the afternoon, in addition, a warm environment is forecast during the day, cool at night and early in the morning.

Maximum temperature of 28 to 30°C with a minimum of 20 to 21°C

Ciénega area: Ocotlan

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, a morning with clouds and sun is expected, towards the afternoon mostly sunny and at night clear, while there will be a warm environment during the day, and cool at night and early morning.

Maximum temperature of 28 to 29°C with a minimum of 14 to 15°C

North Zone: Colotlan

For the northern part of the state, a sunny day is expected with a cold atmosphere at dawn, warm during the day, cool at night and cold at dawn, in addition, gusts of wind are expected in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 27 to 28°C with a minimum of 11 to 12°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, a sunny day is expected with a cold atmosphere at dawn, warm during the day, cool at night and cold at dawn, with gusts of wind in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 27 to 28°C with a minimum of 9 to 12°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, a day with sun and clouds is expected, in the afternoon cloudy intervals increase and the probability of isolated rains in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 26 to 27°C with a minimum of 16 to 17°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal zone of Jalisco, a sunny morning is expected, in the afternoon sun and clouds, in addition to a hot environment during the day and warm at night, also not very cool at dawn.

Maximum temperature of 29 to 30°C with a minimum of 23 to 24°C