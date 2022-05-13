Guadalajara Jalisco.- In Jalisco, partly cloudy skies are expected in the morning and partly cloudy to cloudy in the afternoon and evening. The environment will be hot to very

hot during the day with maximum temperatures of 40 to 45°C. in some regions of the entity, cool atmosphere at night and at dawn. Wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h will be recorded in the Altos Norte, Altos Sur, Ciénega, Valles and Centro regions.

regional forecast

Weather in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara:

Dawn with some clouds. In the morning sun and clouds. In the afternoon sun and clouds. The prevailing wind will blow from the west with a normal wind of 20 km/h and gusts of up to 38 km/h. The weather will be hot during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn. Forecast for the weekend clouds and sun with chances of rain and electrical activity.

temperature: max. 34°C min. inside CD: 19 ° C

temperature: max. heat islands 35° C min. outside CD: 17 ° C

Sun: Rise: 07:2017

Sunset: 20:22

rain for the weekend

Weather in Ocotlan

Some clouds dawn. In the morning sun and clouds. In the afternoon sun and clouds. The prevailing wind will blow southwest with a normal wind of 12 km-h and gusts of up to 30 km-h. The weather will be hot during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn. Forecast for the weekend clouds and sun with a chance of rain.

max temp. 33°C min. Temp min 19°C

sunrise 07:15

sunset 20:19

rain on the weekend

Climate in Lagos de Moreno (Altos)

Dawn with some clouds. In the morning sun and clouds. In the afternoon sun and clouds. The prevailing wind will blow variable with normal wind 13 km-h and gusts of 31 km-h in the afternoon. The weather will be hot during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn. Forecast for the weekend clouds and sun with hot temperatures.

Temp: max: 34°C Temp: min: 15°C

Sun: Departure: 07:10

Sunset: 20:17

Vallarta Port

Dawn with some clouds. The sunny morning and clouds. In the afternoon sun and clouds. The sea breeze will blow from the southwest with a normal wind of 10 km-h and gusts of up to 24 km-h occasionally. The weather will be hot during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn. Forecast for the sunny weekend and clouds.

Temp: max: 30°C Temp: min: 20°C

Sun: Departure: 07:25

Sunset: 8:29 p.m.

Autlan de Navarro

Some isolated cloud dawns. In the sunny morning and some clouds. In the afternoon sun and cloud. The prevailing wind will blow southwest with a normal wind of 16 km-h and gusts of up to 43 km-h. The weather will be hot during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn. Forecast for the weekend sun and clouds with hot temperatures.

Temp Max 33ºC. Min Temp 18ºC.

Sun: Sunrise 07:22

Sunset 20:24

Colotlan

Dawn with scattered clouds. In the sunny morning and some clouds. In the sunny afternoon and some clouds. The prevailing wind will blow from the west with a normal wind of 18 km-h and gusts of up to 40 km-h in the afternoon. The weather is expected to be hot during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn.

Temp: max: 34°C min: 19°C

Sun: Rise: 07:19

Sunset: 20:20

Read more: Holy Week in Michoacán will have 800 cultural activities

Climate in Ciudad Guzmán (South)

Dawn with some clouds. In the morning sun and some clouds. In the afternoon sun and clouds. The prevailing wind will blow from the southeast with a normal wind of 13 km-h and gusts of up to 40 km-h. The weather will be hot during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn. Forecast for the weekend rain, sun and clouds with hot temperatures.

Temp: max: 31°C Min temp: 15°C

Sun: Rise: 07:19

Sunset: 20:21