Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The weather forecast for him today in Jalisco is a very hot afternoon and the high UV index between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

It will be cool at night, early in the morning and in the morning of the following day in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara according to information from the National Water Commission (WITH WATER).

regional forecast

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

Clear skies during the morning and afternoon, with little cloudiness at the end of the afternoon. Temperatures too hot in the afternoon and slightly cold during the night-early morning and at dawn. Wind gusts from the northwest of 25-35 km/h during the afternoon in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara according to information from the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (IAM) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

Maximum temperature of 32 to 34°C with a minimum of 13 to 15°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, it is expected that the sky will be mostly clear with intervals of little cloudiness during the day. The atmosphere will be warm in the afternoon and slightly cold at night-early morning and at dawn. Maximum wind gusts of 55 km/h from the southwest during the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 28 to 30°C with a minimum of 16 to 18°C

Cienega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, clear skies are expected during the day and at night, favoring a warm atmosphere in the afternoon and slightly cold at night, early morning and at dawn. Maximum wind gusts of 35 km/h from the southwest during the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 29 to 31°C with a minimum of 10 to 12°C

North Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, clear skies are expected all day and night. An extremely warm environment is expected in the afternoon and very cold at night, early morning and at dawn. In the afternoon, gusts of wind of 20-25 km/h from the west.

Maximum temperature of 32 to 34°C with a minimum of 5 to 7°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the upper area of ​​Jalisco, clear skies are expected in the morning, increasing cloudiness as the afternoon progresses and towards night. This will favor an environment that is too hot in the afternoon, and very cold at night-early morning and at dawn. Maximum gusts of wind from the southwest of 25 km / h.

Maximum temperature of 31 to 33°C with a minimum of 4 to 6°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, mostly clear skies are expected during the day and at night, with intervals of little cloudiness in the afternoon. Warm atmosphere in the afternoon and slightly cold at night, early morning and at dawn. In the afternoon, maximum wind gusts of 45 km/h from the southeast.

Maximum temperature of 28 to 30°C with a minimum of 13 to 15°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, mostly clear skies are expected during the day and night. Warm atmosphere in the afternoon and pleasant at night, early morning and at dawn. Maximum wind gusts of 30 km/h from the southwest in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 27 to 29°C with a minimum of 15 to 17°C