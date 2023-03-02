Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The weather forecast for him today in Jalisco is a warm afternoonwith a little cool at night.

The cold continues at night, early morning and the next morning in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara according to information from the National Water Commission (WITH WATER).

regional forecast

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

Skies will be mostly clear during the day and night. The atmosphere will be very warm in the afternoon and slightly cold at night-early morning and at dawn. Gusts of wind from the southwest of 25 to 35 km/h during the afternoon in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara according to information from the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (YO SOY) from the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

Maximum temperature of 30 to 32°C with a minimum of 12 to 14°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, the sky is expected to be mostly clear with very little cloudiness during the day and night. The environment will be very warm in the afternoon and slightly cold at night-early morning and at dawn. Wind gusts from the southwest of 30 to 40 km / h during the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 30 to 32°C with a minimum of 15 to 17°C

Cienega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, mostly sunny skies are expected during the day with little cloudiness at the end of the afternoon and towards night. The environment will be warm during the day and cold at night-early morning and at dawn. There will be gusts of wind from the southwest of 30 to 35 km/h during the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 28 to 30°C with a minimum of 8 to 10°C

North Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, a combination of sun and clouds is expected during the morning and afternoon, and clear skies at night. The atmosphere will be very warm in the afternoon and cold at night-early morning and at dawn. Wind gusts from the west of 45 to 55 km/h during the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 31 to 32°C with a minimum of 6 to 8°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, completely clear skies are expected during the day and at night, favoring a very warm environment in the afternoon and cold at night-early morning and at dawn. Wind gusts from the southwest of 40-50 km/h during the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 29 to 31°C with a minimum of 7 to 9°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, clear skies are expected during the day and little cloudiness in the late afternoon and into the night. Warm atmosphere in the afternoon and cold at night-early morning and at dawn. Wind gusts from the southwest of 30-40 km/h during the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 29 to 31°C with a minimum of 9 to 11°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, the sky is expected to be mostly clear during the day and night, with little cloudiness in the late afternoon. The environment will be warm in the afternoon and cool at night-early morning and at dawn. Gusts of wind from the west of 20-30 km/h during the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 28 to 30°C with a minimum of 18 to 20°C