Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The weather forecast for him today in Jalisco is a hot afternoon and with the sky partly cloudy, with high UV between 12:00 and 15:00 and A slight chance of rain.

It will be cool at night, early in the morning and in the morning of the following day in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara according to information from the National Water Commission (WITH WATER).

regional forecast

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

Clear skies during the morning and in the afternoon the cloudiness increases. A slight chance of isolated light rain. At the end of the afternoon, gusts of wind of up to 30 km/h in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara according to information from the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (IAM) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

Maximum temperature of 31 to 33°C with a minimum of 13 to 15°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, it is expected that the sky will present clear in the morning and cloudy intervals in the afternoon. In addition, at the end of the afternoon, maximum wind gusts of 35 km/h are expected.

Maximum temperature of 32 to 34°C with a minimum of 10 to 12°C

Cienega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, clear skies are expected in the morning and little cloudiness in the afternoon. Also, at the end of the afternoon, maximum wind gusts of 35 km/h are expected.

Maximum temperature of 30 to 32°C with a minimum of 8 to 10°C

North Zone: Colotlán

Clear skies are expected for the northern part of the state. Warm atmosphere in the afternoon. At the end of the afternoon, maximum wind gusts of 30 km/h are expected.

Maximum temperature of 32 to 34°C with a minimum of 9 to 11°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, clear skies and some clouds are expected. To end the afternoon, maximum gusts of wind of 30 km/h.

Maximum temperature of 29 to 30°C with a minimum of 6 to 7°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, skies with cloudy intervals are expected in the morning. In the afternoon the cloudiness increases. A slight chance of rain. At the end of the afternoon, there will be gusts of maximum wind of 30 km/h.

Maximum temperature of 28 to 30°C with a minimum of 11 to 13°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, it is expected to be clear in the morning and with cloudy intervals and maximum wind gusts of 25 km/h at the end of the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 28 to 30°C with a minimum of 16 to 18°C