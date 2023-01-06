Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The weather forecast for him today in Jalisco is a warm environment for the day and cold at night.

The sky will be clear all day and the cold will continue in the mornings and nights in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area according to information from the National Water Comission (WITH WATER).

regional forecast

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

Completely clear skies are expected during the day and night. The environment is warm during the day and cool to cold in the morning and night in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara according to information from the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (YO SOY) from the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

Maximum temperature of 27 to 29°C with a minimum of 9 to 11°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

On the south coast of the state of Jalisco, clear skies are expected during the morning and scattered clouds in the afternoon and at night, with a hot environment during the day and cool in the morning, night and early morning, in addition, gusts of winds are expected considerable throughout the day.

Maximum temperature of 29 to 31°C with a minimum of 12 to 14°C

Cienega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, mostly clear skies are expected during the day and night, with a warm environment during the day and cold in the morning, night and early morning.

Maximum temperature of 26 to 29°C with a minimum of 5 to 8°C

North Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, mostly clear skies are expected during the day and night, with a warm atmosphere during the day and cold in the morning, night and early morning.

Maximum temperature of 25 to 27°C with a minimum of 6 to 9°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the upper area of ​​Jalisco, completely clear skies are expected during the day and night, in addition, the atmosphere will be mild in the afternoon and very cold in the morning, night and early morning.

Maximum temperature of 23 to 25°C with a minimum of 2 to 4°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, clear skies are expected during the morning, and intervals of scattered clouds during the day and cool to cold in the morning, night and early morning.

Maximum temperature of 27 to 29°C with a minimum of 8 to 10°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, mostly clear skies are expected during the day and night, with intervals of scattered clouds mainly during the afternoon, the atmosphere will be warm during the afternoon and cool in the morning, night and early morning.

Maximum temperature of 26 to 29°C with a minimum of 16 to 18°C