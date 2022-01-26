Guadalajara Jalisco.- The forecast of weather For today in Jalisco, a partly cloudy sky is expected with an increase in cloudiness in the afternoon. The environment will be warm during the day with maximum temperatures from 35 to 40° C in the South Coast and Southeast region, cool environment at night and cold to very cold at dawn with minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 C° and possible frosts in the high parts of the state.

Banks of low fog are expected in the early hours of the morning in the Altos Norte, Valles, Ciénega, Central, Sur, Southeast and Sierras regions Wind gusts of 40 to 50 km/h will be recorded in the Altos Norte and Altos Sur regions , said today the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

Next we show you the weather forecast which was also issued this morning by the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (IAM) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) for various regions that make up the state of Jalisco.

regional forecast

“Clear dawn in a large part of Jalisco. Today a warmer environment is expected in the AMG. However, at night and early in the morning there is a fresh to cold environment again. Take your precautions,” said the IAM meteorologist, Diana Alcocer.

Weather in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara:

Dawn clear. A mostly clear morning is expected, with sun and scattered clouds in the afternoon. Higher temperature values ​​during mid-day and afternoon, at night and early morning again cool to cold environment and sky with some clouds.

Temperature: maximum: 26°C

Temperature: minimum today within the cd: 10-11 °C, minimum today outside the cd: 8-9°C

Wind: from the west with gusts in the afternoon, 3-28 km/h.

Sun: Rise: 07:32 a.m. Sunset: 06:40 p.m. departure tomorrow Thursday 07:41 a.m.

Weather in Ocotlan

A sunny day with some clouds is expected. At night mostly clear. Take your precautions for colder sunrises and warmer middays and evenings.

Wind: from the west-southwest with occasional gusts in the afternoon, 3-18 km/h.

Temperatures: Maximum: 24-25 °C Minimum: 10-12 °C

Sun: Rise: 07:30 a.m. Sunset: 06:39 p.m.

Climate in Lagos de Moreno (Altos)

A mostly clear day is expected. In the afternoon sun and some clouds. Take your precautions for colder sunrises and warmer middays and evenings.

Wind: from the west-southwest with gusts in the afternoon, 3-20 km/h

Temperatures: Maximum: 22-24 °C Minimum: 8-9 °C

Sun: Rise: 07:27 a.m. Sunset: 06:34 p.m.

Climate in Colotlán (North)

A mostly sunny day with a few clouds is forecast. Cold environment at night-early morning and early morning.

Wind: from the west-southwest, with occasional gusts, 3-18 km/h.

Temperatures: Maximum: 20-22 °C Minimum: 06-08 °C

Sun: Rise: 07:33 a.m. Sunset: 06:37 p.m.

Vallarta Port

A mostly sunny morning is expected, in the afternoon sun and some clouds. The atmosphere is cool in the early hours of the morning, towards the warm afternoon and in the early evening again cool.

Wind: sea breeze from the west, 3-10 km/h

Temperatures: Maximum: 25 -26 °C Minimum: 19-20 °C

Sun: Rise: 07:40 a.m. Sunset: 06:49 p.m.

Extended weather forecast issued by Conagua for the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Autlan de Navarro

A morning with sun and clouds is expected, as the mostly clear midday progresses, at the end of the afternoon sun and some clouds. The atmosphere is cool to cold in the early hours of the morning, warm towards noon and afternoon, and cold again at night.

Wind: from the southwest, 3-18 km/h.

Temperatures: Maximum: 27-28 °C Minimum: 13 °C

Sun: Rise: 07:35 a.m. Sunset: 06:46 p.m.

Climate in Ciudad Guzmán (South)

A morning with sun and clouds is expected, as the mostly clear midday progresses, at the end of the afternoon sun and some clouds. Cold atmosphere in the early hours of the morning, warm in the afternoon, cool to cold again at night and early in the morning.

Wind: variable with gusts in the afternoon, 3-15 km/h.

Temperatures: Maximum: 23-24 °C Minimum: 8-9 °C

Sun: Rise: 07:31 a.m. Sunset: 06:43 p.m.