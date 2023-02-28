Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The weather forecast for him today in Jalisco is a very warm afternoon And a little cold at night.

The cold continues at night, early morning and the next morning in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara according to information from the National Water Commission (WITH WATER).

regional forecast

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

Skies with cloudy intervals are expected during the day. Warm in the afternoon and slightly cold at dawn, night and early morning. In the afternoon, gusts of wind from the west of 25 to 30 km/h in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara according to information from the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (YO SOY) from the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

Maximum temperature of 30 to 32°C with a minimum of 12 to 14°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, cloudy intervals are expected during the day. Very warm environment in the afternoon and slightly cold at dawn, at night and early morning. In the afternoon, gusts of wind from the southwest of 30 to 35 km/h.

Maximum temperature of 32 to 34°C with a minimum of 13 to 15°C

Cienega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, cloudy intervals are expected during the day and in the afternoon, gusts of wind from the southwest of 25 to 30 km/h.

Maximum temperature of 27 to 28°C with a minimum of 9 to 11°C

North Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, a warm environment is expected in the afternoon and cold at dawn, at night and in the early morning. Sky with cloudy intervals during the day and in the afternoon, gusts of wind from the west of 30 to 35 km/h.

Maximum temperature of 31 to 32°C with a minimum of 8 to 9°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, the sky is expected to be cloudy during the day and in the afternoon, with gusts of wind in the afternoon from 30 to 35 km/h from the west.

Maximum temperature of 28 to 30°C with a minimum of 6 to 8°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, skies with cloudy intervals are expected during the day and in the afternoon, gusts of wind from the southeast of 30 to 35 km/h.

Maximum temperature of 28 to 29°C with a minimum of 11 to 12°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, skies with cloudy intervals are expected throughout the day. Also, in the afternoon, maximum wind gusts between 25 and 30 km/h from the west.

Maximum temperature of 25 to 26°C with a minimum of 15 to 17°C