Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The weather forecast for him today in Jalisco is a warm afternoon and with him Covered sky.

The cold continues at night, early morning and the next morning in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara according to information from the National Water Commission (WITH WATER).

regional forecast

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

Sky with intervals of clouds is expected mainly in the morning and afternoon, favoring the warm environment in the afternoon and cold at dawn, at night and early morning in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara according to information from the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (YO SOY) from the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

Maximum temperature of 28 to 29°C with a minimum of 10 to 12°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, it is expected that there will be few intervals of clouds during the morning, and clear skies the rest of the day. Warm atmosphere in the afternoon and cold at dawn, at night and early morning.

Maximum temperature of 29 to 30°C with a minimum of 11 to 13°C

Cienega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, scattered clouds and clear skies are expected in the afternoon and evening. The environment continues to be warm during the day and cold at dawn, at night and in the early morning. There will be considerable gusts of wind.

Maximum temperature of 28 to 29°C with a minimum of 8 to 10°C

North Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, cloudy skies are expected on the day. The environment will be warm in the afternoon, and very cold at dawn, at night, and in the early morning. There will be considerable gusts of wind.

Maximum temperature of 26 to 28°C with a minimum of 3 to 5°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, cloudy skies are expected in the morning and cloudy intervals as the afternoon progresses. The environment will be warm in the afternoon and very cold at dawn, at night and in the early morning.

Maximum temperature of 24 to 26°C with a minimum of 3 to 5°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, it is expected that it will be cloudy at dawn and the sky will be clear in the afternoon and evening. The environment will be warm during the day and cold in the morning, night and early morning, as well as considerable gusts of wind.

Maximum temperature of 26 to 27°C with a minimum of 8 to 10°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, a cloudy dawn is expected, with clear skies in the afternoon and night, the atmosphere will be warm during the day and cool in the morning, night and early morning.

Maximum temperature of 25 to 26°C with a minimum of 18 to 19°C