Guadalajara Jalisco.- Sunny skies with scattered clouds are forecast. From the afternoon it will be occasionally partly cloudy. The environment will be hot to very hot during the day with maximum temperatures of 35 to 40°C. in the South Coast and Southeast regions, cool environment at night and cold at dawn with minimum temperatures of 0 to 5°C. in the North and Altos Norte regions. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 km/h will be recorded in the North, Altos Norte and Altos Sur regions.

regional forecast

Weather in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara:

It dawns mostly clear, a mostly sunny day with some clouds is expected, as the day progresses and afternoon hot environment, at night and early morning cool environment and clear sky.

It is recommended to take the necessary precautions, such as staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun, and using sunscreen. Avoid actions that may favor forest fires such as the burning of grasslands.

Wind: variable with gusts in the afternoon, 3-18 km/h

Temperature: maximum: 31-32°C, minimum today within the city: 13-14°C, minimum outside the city: 10-11°C

minimum for tomorrow inside the city: 13-15 °C

Sun: Rise: 07:43 a.m. Sunset: 08:10 p.m., departure tomorrow Thursday: 07:42 a.m.

Weather in Ocotlan

A clear day is expected. Cool environment in the early hours of the morning, towards noon and afternoon slightly warmer temperatures and at night again cool to cold environment.

Wind: from the west-southwest, with gusts in the afternoon, 3-23 km/h.

Temperatures: Maximum: 30-31 °C Minimum: 12-14 °C

Sun: Rise: 07:41 a.m. Sunset: 08:07 p.m.

Climate in Lagos de Moreno (Altos)

A clear day is forecast. Cold environment in the early hours of the morning, towards noon-afternoon hot and at night again cold and clear sky.

Wind: from the west-southwest with strong gusts on the day 3-25 km/h

Temperatures: Maximum: 29-30 °C Minimum: 9-11°C

Sun: Rise: 07:37 a.m. Sunset: 08:04 p.m.

Climate in Colotlán (North)

A sunny day with a cold environment is expected in the early hours of the morning, warm towards noon-afternoon, cool to cold again at night and early morning, as well as clear skies.

Wind: dominant from the west with gusts in the afternoon-night, 3-20 km/h.

Temperatures: Maximum: 29-30 °C Minimum: 10-12 °C

Sun: Rise: 07:41 a.m. Sunset: 08:09 p.m.

Vallarta Port

A sunny day with scattered clouds is forecast. The atmosphere is cool in the early hours of the morning and warm during the day, at night and early in the morning it is cool again.

Wind: west sea breeze, 3-14 km/h

Temperatures: Maximum: 25 °C Minimum: 18-21 °C

Sun: Rise: 07:52 am Sunset: 08:17 pm

Autlan de Navarro

A sunny day is expected. The atmosphere is cool to cold in the early hours at dawn, on a hot day, at night again cool to cold and clear skies.

Wind: from the west-southwest, with gusts in the afternoon, 3-26 km/h.

Temperatures: Maximum: 31-32 °C Minimum: 14-15°C

Sun: Rise: 07:41 a.m. Sunset: 08:13 p.m.

Climate in Ciudad Guzmán (South)

A day with sun and scattered clouds is expected, the atmosphere is cold in the early hours at dawn, warm in the afternoon and at night again cool to cold with clear skies.

Wind: south-southeast, 3-18 km/h

Temperatures: Maximum: 28-29 °C Minimum: 10 °C

Sun: Rise: 07:46 a.m. Sunset: 08:09 p.m.