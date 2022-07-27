Guadalajara Jalisco.- The weather forecast for today in Jalisco, cloudy skies with heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the Central and Altos Sur regions, showers with occasional heavy rains in the North, Valleys, Costa Sierra Occidental, Lagunas, Ciénega, Sierra Amula, South and Southeast, isolated rain in the Altos Norte region, the rains will occur in the afternoon and night, which will extend during the early morning and early hours of the morning, will be accompanied by electrical activity and possible hail fall. The environment will be hot to very hot during the day with maximum temperatures of 35 to 40°C. in some regions of the entity, cool atmosphere at night and at dawn. Fog banks are expected in the North, Valleys, Center, Lagunas, Ciénega, South, Southeast and Sierras regions.

regional forecast

Weather in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara:

Sunrise with clouds and rain or light rain due to an area of ​​instability over the region. In the morning clouds, little sun and occasional drops at noon clouds and sun. In the afternoon clouds and sun. Chance of rain in the late afternoon, continuing the chance of rain at night and extending into the early morning with electrical activity. The dominant wind will blow from the southwest with a normal wind of 11 km-h and gusts of up to 23 km-h. The weather will be warm during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn.

temperature: max. 26°C min inside CD: 16°C

temperature: max. heat islands 26º C min outside CD: 16º C

Sun: Departure: 07:25

Sunset: 20:33

Vallarta Port

Partly cloudy dawn. The morning sun and clouds. In the afternoon clouds and sun. Probability of rain at the end of the afternoon-night extending into the early morning. The sea breeze will blow variable with a normal wind of 7 km-h and gusts of up to 24 km-h occasionally. The weather will be hot during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn.

Temo: max: 30 ° C min 22 ° C Sun: Rise: 07:33 a.m. Sunset: 08:41 p.m.

Ocotlan

Covered sky. Chance of rain 95%. Wind direction: Southeast. Wind speed: 5 to 10 km/h

Temp: max: 27°C Temp: min: 18°C

Lakes of Moreno

Covered sky. Chance of rain: 94%. Wind direction: Southeast. Wind speed: 5 to 10 km/h

Temp: max: 26°C Temp: min: 14°C

Autlan de Navarro

Dawn with clouds. In the morning clouds and some sun. In the afternoon clouds and some sun. Chance of rain during the day. The prevailing wind will blow from the southwest with a normal wind of 8 km-h and gusts of up to 28 km-h. The weather will be warm during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn.

Temperature Max 28 ºC. I fear Min 17 ºC. Sun: Sunrise 07:31 hrs Sunset 20:36

Colotlan

Covered sky. Chance of rain: 95%. Wind direction: South. Wind speed: 5 to 10 km/h

Temp Max 25ºC. Min Temp 13ºC.