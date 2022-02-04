Guadalajara Jalisco.- The forecast of weather For today in Jalisco, a partly cloudy sky is expected, occasionally cloudy in the afternoon with possible isolated rains in the North region. The environment will be warm during the day with maximum temperatures of 35 to 40°C. in the South Coast and Southeast region, cool environment at night and cold to very cold at dawn with minimum temperatures of –5 to 0°C., and possible frosts in the high parts of the state.

Banks of fog are expected in the early hours of the morning in the Ciénega, South and Southeast regions, the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

Next we show you the weather forecast which was also issued this morning by the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (IAM) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) for various regions that make up the state of Jalisco.

regional forecast

“Today in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, a mostly sunny day is expected, accompanied by cool to cold temperatures at night and early in the morning,” said meteorologist Héctor Magaña Fernández.

Weather in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara:

Dawn clear. In the sunny morning with scattered clouds. In the sunny afternoon and some clouds. The prevailing wind will blow variable with a normal wind of 15 km-h and gusts of up to 31 km-h. The weather will be warm during the day, mild at night and cold at dawn.

Forecast for the weekend, sunny Saturday and some clouds with warm temperatures at noon, cool at night and cold at dawn, Sunday sun and clouds with warm temperatures at noon, cool at night and cold at dawn. dawn.

temperature: max. 26°C min inside CD: 10-11°C

temperature: max. heat islands 26º C min outside CD: 08-09 ° C

Sun: Departure: 07:28 a.m.

Sunset: 6:46 p.m.

Weather in Ocotlan

Dawn with scattered clouds. In the sunny morning with some cloud. In the afternoon sun and some clouds. The prevailing wind will blow from the southwest with a normal wind of 12 km-h and gusts of up to 30 km-h. The weather will be warm during the day, cool at night and cold at dawn.

Forecast for the weekend, sunny Saturday and scattered clouds with warm temperatures at noon, very cool at night and cold at dawn, Sunday sun and clouds with warm temperatures at noon, very cool at night and cold at dawn hours.

max temperature 25°C min. 07 ° C sunrise 07:25 sunset 20:44.

Climate in Lagos de Moreno (Altos)

Climate in Colotlán (North)

It dawns with mostly clear skies. During the morning and noon, skies with few clouds are expected, increasing the cloudiness in the afternoon. At night skies with few clouds are expected. The wind will blow from the west (17-39km/h) in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURES:

•In dawn hours:

Minimum temperature today: 09°C

Maximum temperature: (23-25)°C, Minimum temperature for tomorrow: (09-11)°C

SUNRISES AND SUNSETS:

Departure: 07:27 a.m., Sunset: 06:44 p.m., Sunrise tomorrow: 07:27 a.m.

Colotlan

Partly cloudy dawn. In the morning sun and clouds. In the afternoon clouds and sun. Chance of rain in the afternoon. The prevailing wind will blow from the southwest with a normal wind of 18 km-h and gusts of up to 40 km-h in the afternoon. The weather is expected to be mild during the day, cold at night and at dawn.

Temperatures: maximum: 23 ° C minimum: 05 ° C Sun: Sunrise: 07:30 Sunset: 20:43

Vallarta Port

Partly cloudy dawn. The sunny morning and some clouds. In the sunny afternoon and some clouds. The sea breeze will blow variable with a normal wind of 10 km-h and gusts of up to 24 km-h occasionally. The weather will be a little warm during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn.

Forecast for the weekend clouds and sun with slightly warm temperatures at noon, mild at night and cool at dawn

Temo: max: 25 ° C min 17 ° C Sun: Rise: 07:36 a.m. Sunset: 08:53 p.m.

Extended Weather Forecast for Guadalajara, Jalisco | With water

Autlan de Navarro

Dawn clear. In the sunny morning. In the sunny afternoon with some scattered clouds. The prevailing wind will blow from the southwest with a normal wind of 11 km-h and gusts of up to 38 km-h. The weather will be warm during the day, mild at night and cold at dawn.

Forecast for the weekend Sunny Saturday with warm temperatures at noon, cool at night and cold at dawn, Sunday sun and clouds with warm temperatures at noon, cool at night and cold at dawn.

Temperature Max 28 ºC. I fear Min 13 ºC. Sun: Sunrise 07:31 hrs Sunset 20:51

Climate in Ciudad Guzmán (South)

Dawn clear. In the sunny morning and some clouds. In the sunny afternoon and some clouds. The prevailing wind will blow from the southeast with a normal wind of 10 km-h and gusts of up to 33 km-h. The weather will be warm during the day, cool at night and cold at dawn.

I forecast the weekend, for sunny Saturday, Sunday clouds and sun both days with warm temperatures at noon, mild at night and cold at dawn, little gusty wind in the afternoon.

Temperatures: maximum: 25° C minimum: 10° C Sun: Sunrise: 07:28 AM Sunset: 08:47 PM

Weather forecast for the weekend

Winter conditions will be reflected mainly in the north, east, southeast and center of the country with NORTH situations, wind, rain and probably snow on mountains this weekend. West with sunny skies, little gusty wind and warm temperatures at noon, cool at night and cold at dawn.