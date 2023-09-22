The day will be with him clear sky and with wind gusts of 11 km/h, and the heat will continue in the city and the state.

The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) issued the weather forecast For the day September 23, 2023.

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

With clear skies, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Zone (ZMG) will have 32 degrees as the maximum heat point of the day. A 32 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 32°C with a minimum of 16°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, cloudy skies are expected with wind gusts of up to 13 km/h with a 95% chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 31°C with a minimum of 19°C

Ciénega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, a hot day is expected with up to 31 degrees with slightly cloudy skies and wind gusts of 18 km/h. An 83 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 31°C with a minimum of 19°C

Northern Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, a day of up to 29 degrees and partly cloudy skies is expected. With a 15 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 29°C with a minimum of 18°C

Altos Zone: Lagos de Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, strong gusts of wind of up to 56 km/h and slightly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. Zero percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 31°C with a minimum of 15°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, partly cloudy skies with wind gusts of up to 17 km/h are also expected. With a 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 29°C with a minimum of 18°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, a cloudy sky is expected with a 65% chance of rain and 34 degrees as the highest temperature.

Maximum temperature of 34°C with a minimum of 23°C