The day will be with clear skies and wind gusts of 12 km/h, and the heat will continue in the city and the state.

The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) issued the weather forecast For the day September 21, 2023.

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

With clear skies, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Zone (ZMG) will have 30 degrees as the maximum heat point of the day. A 95 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 31°C with a minimum of 16°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, cloudy skies are expected with wind gusts of up to 13 km/h with a 95% chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 28°C with a minimum of 17°C

Ciénega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, a hot day is expected with up to 19 degrees with slightly cloudy skies and wind gusts of 12 km/h. A 31 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 31°C with a minimum of 18°C

Northern Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, a day of up to 28 degrees and partly cloudy skies is expected. With a 6 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 28°C with a minimum of 17°C

Altos Zone: Lagos de Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, strong gusts of wind of up to 57 km/h and clear skies are expected throughout the day. Zero percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 29°C with a minimum of 13°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, partly cloudy skies with wind gusts of up to 16 km/h are also expected. With a 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 28°C with a minimum of 17°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, a cloudy sky is expected with a 95% probability of rain and with 30 degrees as the highest temperature.

Maximum temperature of 30°C with a minimum of 23°C