The day will be with him cloudy sky and with wind gusts of 11 km/h, and the heat will continue in the city and the state.

The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) issued the weather forecast For the day September 17, 2023.

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

With the sky covered, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Zone (ZMG) will have 29 degrees as the maximum heat point of the day. A 95 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 29°C with a minimum of 16°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, overcast skies are expected with wind gusts of up to 12 km/h with a 95% chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 27°C with a minimum of 15°C

Ciénega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, a hot day is expected with up to 19 degrees with cloudy skies and wind gusts of 25 km/h. A 95 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 28°C with a minimum of 19°C

Northern Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, a day of up to 26 degrees and cloudy skies is expected. With a 94 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 26°C with a minimum of 17°C

Altos Zone: Lagos de Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, strong gusts of wind of up to 48 km/h and partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. A 28 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 28°C with a minimum of 14°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, overcast skies with wind gusts of up to 8 km/h are also expected. With a 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 25°C with a minimum of 17°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, a cloudy sky is expected with a 95% chance of rain and 31 degrees as the highest temperature.

Maximum temperature of 31°C with a minimum of 22°C