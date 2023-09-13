The day will be with him clear sky and with wind gusts of 20 km/h, and the heat will continue in the city and the state.

The National Water Comission (WITH WATER) issued the weather forecast For the day September 13, 2023.

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

With clear skies, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Zone (ZMG) will have 30 degrees as the maximum heat point of the day. A 24 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 30°C with a minimum of 14°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, partly cloudy skies are expected with wind gusts of up to 17 km/h with a 95% chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 30°C with a minimum of 16°C

Ciénega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, a hot day is expected with up to 17 degrees with clear skies and wind gusts of 19 km/h. A 31 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 30°C with a minimum of 17°C

Northern Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, a day of up to 27 degrees and slightly cloudy skies is expected. With zero percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 27°C with a minimum of 16°C

Altos Zone: Lagos de Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, strong gusts of wind of up to 52 km/h and clear skies are expected throughout the day. Zero percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 28°C with a minimum of 12°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, slightly cloudy skies with wind gusts of up to 21 km/h are also expected. With a 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 28°C with a minimum of 15°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, a partly cloudy sky is expected with a 95% chance of rain and with 33 degrees as the highest temperature.

Maximum temperature of 33°C with a minimum of 23°C