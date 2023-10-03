The day will be with him Covered sky and with wind gusts of 15 km/h, and the heat will continue in the city and the state.

The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) issued the weather forecast For the day October 3, 2023.

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

With the sky overcast, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) will have 30 degrees as the maximum heat point of the day. A 95 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 30°C with a minimum of 16°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, overcast skies are expected with wind gusts of up to 9 km/h with a 76 chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 26°C with a minimum of 16°C

Ciénega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, a hot day is expected with up to 29 degrees with overcast skies and wind gusts of 17 km/h. A 95 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 29°C with a minimum of 20°C

Northern Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, a day of up to 28 degrees and overcast skies is expected. With a 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 28°C with a minimum of 18°C

Altos Zone: Lagos de Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, strong gusts of wind of up to 55 km/h and cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. An 81 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 28°C with a minimum of 15°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, overcast skies with wind gusts of up to 9 km/h are also expected. With a 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 23°C with a minimum of 17°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, a cloudy sky is expected with a 95% chance of rain and 31 degrees as the highest temperature.

Maximum temperature of 31°C with a minimum of 22°C