The day will be with partly cloudy skies and gusts of wind of 30 km/h, and it will be very hot.

The National Water Commission (CONAGUA) issued the weather forecast for May 8, 2023.

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

With partly cloudy skies, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) will have 34 degrees as the maximum heat point of the day.

Maximum temperature of 34°C with a minimum of 16°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, clear skies are expected with wind gusts of up to 19 km/h with zero probability of rain.

Maximum temperature of 36°C with a minimum of 16°C

Cienega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, a hot day is expected with up to 33 degrees but with partly cloudy skies and wind gusts of 25 km/h.

Maximum temperature of 33°C with a minimum of 20°C

North Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, a night of up to 17 degrees and cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

Maximum temperature of 29°C with a minimum of 17°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, strong gusts of wind of up to 47 km/h and little cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

Maximum temperature of 31°C with a minimum of 12°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

Partly cloudy skies with wind gusts of up to 25 km/h are also expected in the southern part of the state.

Maximum temperature of 36°C with a minimum of 16°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, a partly cloudy sky is expected with zero probability of rain and with 35 degrees as the highest temperature.

Maximum temperature of 35°C with a minimum of 21°C