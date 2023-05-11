The day will be with him partly cloudy sky and with wind gusts of 32 km/h, and there will be a lot of heat.

The National Water Commission (CONAGUA) issued the weather forecast For the day May 11, 2023.

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

With clear skies, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) will have 32 degrees as the maximum heat point of the day.

Maximum temperature of 32°C with a minimum of 12°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, partly cloudy skies are expected with wind gusts of up to 20 km/h with a 65 chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 34°C with a minimum of 15°C

Cienega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, a hot day is expected with up to 32 degrees but with partly cloudy skies and 35 km/h gusts of wind.

Maximum temperature of 32°C with a minimum of 18°C

North Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, a night of up to 12 degrees and clear skies are expected throughout the day.

Maximum temperature of 27°C with a minimum of 12°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, strong gusts of wind of up to 47 km/h and little cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

Maximum temperature of 31°C with a minimum of 12°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

Partly cloudy skies with wind gusts of up to 24 km/h are also expected in the southern part of the state. Also, there is a 7 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 33°C with a minimum of 16°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, a partly cloudy sky is expected with zero probability of rain and with 35 degrees as the highest temperature.

Maximum temperature of 36°C with a minimum of 18°C