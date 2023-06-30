The day will be with him partly cloudy sky and with gusts of wind of 15 km / h, and the heat will continue in the city and the state.

The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) issued the weather forecast For the day June 30, 2023.

The arrival of the Tropical Depression 2-E It will cause rains around the entire state.

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

With the sky covered, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) will have 27 degrees as the maximum heat point of the day. A 95 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 27°C with a minimum of 17°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, the sky is expected to be covered with wind gusts of up to 12 km/h with zero probability of rain. With 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 26°C with a minimum of 16°C

Cienega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, a hot day is expected with up to 31 degrees but with cloudy skies and wind gusts of 19 km/h. A 95 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 30°C with a minimum of 20°C

North Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, a night of up to 19 degrees is expected and the sky covered throughout the day. With 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 25°C with a minimum of 19°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, strong gusts of wind of up to 33 km/h and cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

Maximum temperature of 28°C with a minimum of 16°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, a cloudy sky with gusts of wind of up to 19 km/h is also expected. With a 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 26°C with a minimum of 17°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, an overcast sky is expected with zero probability of rain and with 35 degrees as the highest temperature. With 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 30°C with a minimum of 22°C