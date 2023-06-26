The day will be with partly cloudy skies and 19 km/h gusts of wind, and the heat will continue in the city and state.

The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) issued the weather forecast For the day June 26, 2023.

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

With partly cloudy skies, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) will have 37 degrees as the maximum heat point of the day. A 95 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 37°C with a minimum of 20°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, cloudy skies are expected with wind gusts of up to 17 km/h with zero probability of rain. With 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 35°C with a minimum of 20°C

Cienega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, a hot day is expected with up to 36 degrees but with partly cloudy skies and 22 km/h wind gusts. A 66 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 36°C with a minimum of 22°C

North Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, a night of up to 20 degrees and little cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

Maximum temperature of 34°C with a minimum of 20°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, strong gusts of wind of up to 59 km/h and little cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

Maximum temperature of 33°C with a minimum of 18°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, cloudy skies with gusts of wind of up to 18 km/h are also expected. With a 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 34°C with a minimum of 20°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, a cloudy sky is expected with zero probability of rain and with 38 degrees as the highest temperature. With 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 38°C with a minimum of 25°C