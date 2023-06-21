The day will be with him partly cloudy sky and with wind gusts of 26 km / h, and the heat will continue in the city and the state.

The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) issued the weather forecast For the day June 21, 2023.

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

With cloudy skies, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) will have 37 degrees as the maximum heat point of the day.

Maximum temperature of 37°C with a minimum of 17°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, cloudy skies are expected with wind gusts of up to 21 km/h with zero probability of rain. 1 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 34°C with a minimum of 15°C

Cienega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, a hot day is expected with up to 36 degrees but with cloudy skies and 35 km/h gusts of wind.

Maximum temperature of 36°C with a minimum of 21°C

North Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, a night of up to 19 degrees and cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

Maximum temperature of 33°C with a minimum of 19°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, strong gusts of wind of up to 61 km/h and partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

Maximum temperature of 32°C with a minimum of 16°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

Partly cloudy skies with wind gusts of up to 25 km/h are also expected in the southern part of the state. With a 29 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 34°C with a minimum of 15°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, a cloudy sky is expected with zero probability of rain and with 36 degrees as the highest temperature.

Maximum temperature of 36°C with a minimum of 20°C