The day will be with him clear sky and with wind gusts of 32 km/h, and will follow the heat in the city and the state.

The National Water Commission (CONAGUA) issued the weather forecast For the day June 13, 2023.

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

With clear skies, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) will have 37 degrees as the maximum heat point of the day.

Maximum temperature of 37°C with a minimum of 17°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, clear skies are expected with wind gusts of up to 20 km/h with zero probability of rain.

Maximum temperature of 34°C with a minimum of 15°C

Cienega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, a hot day is expected with up to 35 degrees but with clear skies and gusts of wind of 27 km/h.

Maximum temperature of 37°C with a minimum of 21°C

North Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, a night of up to 19 degrees and little cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. With a 31 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 33°C with a minimum of 19°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, strong gusts of wind of up to 49 km/h and little cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. With a 53 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 33°C with a minimum of 16°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, clear skies are also expected with wind gusts of up to 27 km/h.

Maximum temperature of 35°C with a minimum of 14°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, a slightly cloudy sky is expected with zero probability of rain and with 35 degrees as the highest temperature.

Maximum temperature of 35°C with a minimum of 21°C