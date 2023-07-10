The day will be with him cloudy sky and with wind gusts of 19 km / h, and the heat will continue in the city and the state.

The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) issued the weather forecast For the day July 10, 2023.

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

With cloudy skies, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) will have 30 degrees as the maximum heat point of the day. A 95 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 30°C with a minimum of 17°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the south coast of the state, the sky is expected to be covered with gusts of wind of up to 13 km/h with zero probability of rain. With 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 27°C with a minimum of 17°C

Cienega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, a hot day is expected with up to 29 degrees but with cloudy skies and gusts of wind of 31 km/h. A 95 percent chance of rain is expected.

Maximum temperature of 31°C with a minimum of 20°C

North Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, a night of up to 20 degrees and partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. With 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 29°C with a minimum of 20°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, strong gusts of wind of up to 33 km/h and partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. With 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 29°C with a minimum of 17°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, a cloudy sky with gusts of wind of up to 27 km/h is also expected. With a 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 27°C with a minimum of 17°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, an overcast sky is expected with zero probability of rain and with 33 degrees as the highest temperature. With 95 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 33°C with a minimum of 22°C