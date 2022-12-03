Veracruz.- This Saturday, December 3 in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz will be providing temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees Celsius with a high probability of rain according to the weather forecast.

During the morning of this Saturday in cosoleacaque and municipalities close to the south of the entity such as; Azueta, Acayucan, Coatzacoalcos Uxpanapa and others will be presenting minimum temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees Celsius according to the Civil Protection Secretariat.

Meanwhile, in general in Veracruz, rains of 5 to 20 millimeters on average and maximums of 30 to 50 millimeters are expected.

Likewise, strong winds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour and gusts of 35 to 45 km/h are expected, as well as high waves of up to 1.0 meters.

In its Civil Protection report, it warned that these rains could be greater and asked the public to take extreme precautions in the presence of heavy rains and avoid landslides, and rising rivers and streams.

It may interest you:

Meanwhile, particularly in the state capital, Xalapa, a cloudy environment is expected for this Saturday with a probability of rain and temperatures that will range between 12 and 21 degrees Celsius.