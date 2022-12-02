This Friday, December 2 in the municipality of cosoleacaqueIn Veracruz, temperatures of 23 to 28 degrees Celsius are expected to develop with the probability of rain according to the weather forecast.

According to the Secretary of Civil Protection of VeracruzFor this Friday, isolated rains are expected in a large part of the state with accumulated averages of 5 to 15 millimeters and maximums of 30 to 50.

Likewise, it is expected that during this day winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour and gusts of 34 to 50 km/h are presenting, particularly in the center-south region of the entity.

Meanwhile, on the coast it is expected that strong waves with a height of 0.5 to 1 meter are presenting, as well as a cool temperate environment at noon.

It may interest you:

Given the presence of rain in the region, Civil Protection recommended extreme precautions and avoid places where landslides and landslides can occur, as well as rivers and streams where the water level increases.