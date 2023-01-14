Mexico.- This Saturday, January 14, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 15 to 24 degrees Celsius will be registered with cloudy to partially cloudy skies.

According to the Civil Protection Secretariat, For this Saturday, a large part of the entity will present low temperatures, since temperatures from zero to 10 degrees will be present in the northern and central region.

While in the south of the entity, minimum temperatures are expected to be between 13 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Likewise, it is expected that this day there will be some minimal rains with accumulated averages of 5 to 20 millimeters and maximums of 50 to 70 millimeters.

In addition to this, it is expected that in Veracruz there will be gusts of wind due to the Cold Front 23, which could reach 100 kilometers per hour.

It may interest you:

Along with the previous effects, it is also expected that this weekend in the region there will be a notable drop in temperatures, which could begin to be warmer as of Sunday.