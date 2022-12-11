This Sunday December 11 in the municipality of cosoleacaqueVeracruz will be presenting temperatures of 20 to 28 degrees Celsius with cloudy activity and low probability of rain.

However, during the morning cold cool weather conditions are expected in Cosoleacaque, with temperatures of 16 degrees, very similar to regions such as; Azueta, Acayucan and Coatzacoalcos according to Civil Protection.

Meanwhile, in a general way in the entity, stable conditions are expected in Veracruz, but low temperatures and a cold environment are expected to dominate.

Likewise, it is expected that this Sunday there will be clear to partly cloudy skies with a low probability of rain, without ruling out events that could leave accumulations of up to 10 millimeters.

On the other hand, wind gusts of 20 to 35 kilometers per hour are also expected on the coasts.

Particularly in the state capital, Xalapa, it is expected that this Sunday there will be minimum temperatures of up to minus 2 degrees and a clear to partly cloudy environment.