Veracruz.- This Tuesday, November 22, in the state of Veracruz, heavy rains and cold temperate weather will be recorded due to the interaction of the Cold Front No. 10 in the northeast and south of Mexico.

According to the weather forecast released by the Civil Protection SecretariatFor this Tuesday, November 22, it is expected that minimum rains of 5 to 20 mm and maximum of 30 to 50 mm are being registered in the entity, particularly in the mountainous region and southern zone.

Likewise, it is expected that this day winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 75 km/h are developing.

On the other hand, these days a cool temperate environment is expected at noon and cold during the night and early morning.

According to Civil Protection, in particular it is expected that during the morning of November 22 temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees Celsius will be felt in towns such as Cosoleacaque, Coatzacoalcos, Azueta and Acayucan, while in the north of the state the thermometer is expected to mark 11 to 13 degrees.

It is also expected that these effects generated by Cold Front No.10 decrease as the days go by.