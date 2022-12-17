Veracruz.- This Saturday, December 17, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 21 to 28 degrees Celsius will be presenting with a probability of rain, as part of the effects of the new cold front number 16.

According to the Civil Protection SecretariatFor this Saturday, rains with accumulated averages of 5 to 20 millimeters are expected in various parts of the entity, and maximums of 30 to 50 millimeters in the Tuxpan to Colipa basins.

Likewise, these conditions are also expected to occur in the central mountainous region and parts of the Tuxtla basins.

Civil Protection reported that hundreds of 35 to 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of 55 to 70 kilometers will also be presenting this day, particularly in the north-central coastal regions.

It may interest you:

These adverse weather conditions are also expected to generate high waves of 1 to 2.5 meters in height, as well as a temperate to cool and medium to cold environment during the night and early morning.