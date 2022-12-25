Veracruz.- This Sunday in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz will be tearing temperatures from 17 to 21 degrees Celsius with a probability of rain, as part of the effects of the Cold Front.

According to the Civil Protection Secretariat, For this weekend, foggy and drizzly conditions and heavy rains are expected in various parts of the entity.

Likewise, it is expected that this day winds of 45 to 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of 65 to 85 kilometers per hour are developing.

In addition, it is expected that high waves of 2.0 to 4.0 meters of growth will be registered on the coast.

The foregoing is accompanied by a cold or very cold environment, with the probability of strong frosts in high areas, frosts in areas of the Orizaba peak and Perote chest, without ruling out possible snowfall conditions in the Perote chest.