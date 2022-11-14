Veracruz.- This Monday, November 14, in Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, a warm climate will be presented with temperatures that will be around 21 to 29 degrees Celsius, with the presence of cloudiness.

These temperatures will be present in almost the entire region, since in addition to Cosoleacaque, from the north to the south, a cool temperate environment will be felt in the morning.

According to the Secretary of Civil Protection of Veracruzthis Monday there will be a low probability of rain and during the day winds will be developing from north to south with maximums of up to 35 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 55 km / h.

Likewise, a hot environment is expected at noon and maritime activity with waves of 1 to 1.5 meters.

On the other hand, for Tuesday the 15th of this month, it is expected that the state will be affected by isolated rains that register accumulations of 5 to 20 millimeters on average and maximums of up to 50 mm, particularly in the Pánuco to Colipa basins.

While in all of Veracruz the strong winds derived from the interaction of the Cold Front in the entity will continue.