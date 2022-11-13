Veracruz.- Rain and cold environment It is expected that this Sunday, November 13, they will be taking place in Cosoleacaque, Veracruz derived from the meteorological phenomenon known as Norte.

Likewise, it is expected that minimum temperatures of 19 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures of 27 will be recorded during the day, similarly to most of the territory.

According to Meteorological System of the Secretariat of Civil Protection. the cold air mass of arctic origin will cause various climatic effects, such as strong gusts of wind, high waves and cold weather.

For this Sunday, November 13, isolated rains with accumulations of up to 20 millimeters are expected in Veracruz, mainly in the central and southern regions and up to 50 mm in the mountainous region of Papaloapan.

Likewise, there will be winds of 25 to 40 kilometers per hour and gusts of 45 to 60 km/h, generating a cool environment throughout the entity.

These effects are expected to continue to develop on Monday, as there will be a slight chance of rain and strong winds will continue to occur.