Veracruz.- This Saturday in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees Celsius will be presenting with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

According to the Secretary of Civil Protection for this Saturday in the entity rainy conditions are expected that could leave accumulated from 50 to 70 millimeters mainly in the southern regions of the state.

Likewise, it is expected that during this day strong winds will be presenting with maximum gusts of 95 to 110 kilometers per hour on the central and southern coast of the entity, as well as 75 to 90 km/h on the north coast and of less intensity in the other regions of the state.

Likewise, for this day high waves with heights of 3 to 5 meters near the coast are expected.

These conditions are expected to decrease as the day goes by, however, a notable drop in temperatures and possible frosts are expected in the higher regions of the state.