This Tuesday in the municipality of cosoleacaqueVeracruz will be presenting temperatures of 21 to 28 degrees Celsius with cloudy activity and low probability of rain.

According to what was reported by Civil Protection, for the morning of this December 6, Cosoleacaque and nearby regions such as Azueta, Acayucan, Coatzacoalcos, Uxpanapa and other minimum temperatures of 15 to 22 degrees Celsius are expected.

Meanwhile, in general, it is expected that this Tuesday in Veracruz there will be warm conditions on the plains and coasts and relatively warm conditions in the mountainous area of ​​the state.

Likewise, it is not shameless that there are some rains of 5 to 15 millimeters, particularly in the southern region, where the greatest accumulations could occur.

It may interest you:

Veracruz is the third state with the most femicides, gasoline and other news

Chiapas: Trailer crashes and catches fire in San Cristóbal, bird flu and other news

Quintana Roo: Woman murdered in Playa del Carmen, cases of Covid 19 increase and other news

Meanwhile, particularly in the state capital, Xalapa, it is expected that this Tuesday will be a sunny day which will turn with some cloudiness as the day goes by.



How much does a bricklayer earn per week in Mexico?

#Weather #forecast #Cosoleacaque #Veracruz #foresee #stable #conditions