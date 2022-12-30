Veracruz.- This Friday, December 30, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 19 to 31 degrees Celsius are forecast with cloudy activity and a low probability of rain.

During the morning in Cosoleacaque, Minimum temperatures are expected to be between 18 and 20 degrees, similar to that in the south of the state, while in the north and center of Veracruz minimum temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius are expected.

According to the Civil Protection Secretariat, for this Wednesday stable weather is expected with some cold conditions without ruling out the presence of minimum rains of up to 5 millimeters.

For this day, cold to cool night temperatures are forecast in mountainous areas and cool to temperate in the plains and coast, being temperate to warm around noon on Friday in almost the entire entity.

Likewise, clear to partly cloudy skies are expected with low potential for rain and in case of rain it is expected to be less than 5 millimeters.

In addition, foggy conditions will persist at night and early morning in mountainous regions, while in the plains and coast they could appear at dawn.